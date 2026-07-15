Streaming services may face mandatory CBFC certification after 'Satluj' controversy
Entertainment
Streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and ZEE5 might soon have to get their shows and movies certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), just like films in theaters.
This move comes after ZEE5 released (and then pulled) the film Satluj, which didn't have a CBFC certificate and sparked a lot of debate about what's allowed on OTT platforms.
Government mulls IT rules requiring certification
Right now, OTT platforms mostly regulate themselves, but recent controversies (like Satluj) have made the government rethink things.
Officials are considering updating IT rules so that all streaming content needs official certification.
As junior minister L Murugan had earlier said, there were complaints that the OTT platforms were not adhering to self-regulatory practices.