Streaming, timings, nominations: All about SAG Awards 2026

Nominations get announced January 7 by Janelle James and Connor Storrie. One Battle After Another is leading the buzz with Leonardo DiCaprio up for Best Actor. Other big names in the mix include Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).

Why you shouldn't miss the SAG Awards

The SAG Awards aren't just another trophy night—they're a strong hint at who might win the Oscars.

Plus, they celebrate standout performances in hit shows like Severance, The White Lotus, and The Bear alongside top films.

If you love movies or binge-worthy TV, this is one awards show worth waking up early for.