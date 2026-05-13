Streep, Hathaway, Blunt each get $12.5 million for 'Devil Wears Prada' Entertainment May 13, 2026

Big news for fans: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt will each earn $12.5 million for the new Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Thanks to a "favored nations" clause, all three are getting equal pay, no matter their Hollywood status.

This is a huge change from the original film in 2006, where Streep made up to $5 million and Hathaway and Blunt earned much less.