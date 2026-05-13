Streep, Hathaway, Blunt each get $12.5 million for 'Devil Wears Prada'
Entertainment
Big news for fans: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt will each earn $12.5 million for the new Devil Wears Prada sequel.
Thanks to a "favored nations" clause, all three are getting equal pay, no matter their Hollywood status.
This is a huge change from the original film in 2006, where Streep made up to $5 million and Hathaway and Blunt earned much less.
Bonuses could lift pay near $32.5 million
Social media is buzzing with praise for this move toward equality.
One insider explained, "If Meryl was going to make $12.5 million, then Anne and Emily would also make $12.5 million, nothing less."
With possible box-office bonuses on top of their base salary, their combined pay could reach nearly $32.5 million, a pretty strong statement about fair deals in Hollywood today.