Streep jokes 'gurney' amid 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' tour
Meryl Streep is on a whirlwind world tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, landing in theaters May 1, 2026.
At 76, she joked on Good Morning America about needing a "gurney" to keep up with the packed schedule that's already taken her from Mexico City to Tokyo and Seoul, with stops in London and Los Angeles coming up.
Streep surprised by offline fan enthusiasm
Streep was genuinely surprised by the huge fan excitement, especially since she's not on social media, saying, "That was the real surprise to me because I'm not online. I don't have Instagram or TikTok or any of those things so I don't know what's going on."
The sequel sees Miranda Priestly (Streep) facing off against Emily Blunt's now-powerful exec in a changing publishing world.
Expect familiar faces plus new stars like Kenneth Branagh and Lucy Liu.
And if you're into streaming, Streep will also appear soon in Netflix's The Corrections.