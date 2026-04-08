Streep says Trump's jacket was powerful visual in Vogue chat Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Meryl Streep recently chatted with Anna Wintour and Greta Gerwig for Vogue, and the topic of Melania Trump's infamous "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket came up.

Streep called it a very powerful visual statement, pointing out how clothes can send strong messages, especially in the public eye.

Melania later explained that her jacket was aimed at critics, not the kids she was visiting.