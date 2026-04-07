Streep, Wintour on 'Vogue' for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Miranda Priestly's look pared down

Streep jokes she'd never actually run a fashion magazine (she's not up for "dread the shoes" that come with it).

This time, Miranda's style is getting a more pared-down vibe.

Plus, fans can look forward to Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all returning to the cast.

After the first film's huge success back in 2006, the sequel is set to bring back all those iconic moments, and maybe some surprises too!