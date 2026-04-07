Streep, Wintour on 'Vogue' for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour just shared the Vogue cover, celebrating The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Shot by Annie Leibovitz and featuring an interview by Greta Gerwig, the issue dives into Streep's return as Miranda Priestly (inspired by Wintour herself) and what life looks like for both icons in their 70s.
Miranda Priestly's look pared down
Streep jokes she'd never actually run a fashion magazine (she's not up for "dread the shoes" that come with it).
This time, Miranda's style is getting a more pared-down vibe.
Plus, fans can look forward to Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all returning to the cast.
After the first film's huge success back in 2006, the sequel is set to bring back all those iconic moments, and maybe some surprises too!