Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' tour became fashion showcase
Meryl Streep's promo tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was basically a fashion event of its own.
Styled by Micaela Erlanger, Micaela Erlanger prepped at least 25 designer outfits for the press tour, each one nodding to her iconic Miranda Priestly character but also showing off her personal style.
Think bold red Dolce & Gabbana suit, sparkly Richard Quinn cocoon coat, and a mix of power and elegance in every look.
Streep's 'The Book' clutch sparked nostalgia
Erlanger went for "meta dressing," blending film references with real-life fashion history (like that black Celine outfit with layered belts, a wink to the famous cerulean monolog).
Stylists even coordinated looks with Erin Walsh and Jessica Paster so the cast matched on red carpets.
The tour ended on a sweet note: Streep carried a crystal clutch shaped like "The Book" from the first movie, sparking major nostalgia for longtime fans.