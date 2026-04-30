Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' tour became fashion showcase Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

Meryl Streep's promo tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 was basically a fashion event of its own.

Styled by Micaela Erlanger, Micaela Erlanger prepped at least 25 designer outfits for the press tour, each one nodding to her iconic Miranda Priestly character but also showing off her personal style.

Think bold red Dolce & Gabbana suit, sparkly Richard Quinn cocoon coat, and a mix of power and elegance in every look.