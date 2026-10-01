'Street Fighter' live-action film opens October 16, 2026 on Paramount+
Entertainment
Get ready, Street Fighter fans: the iconic video game is getting a live-action movie!
The film hits theaters on October 16, 2026, and will stream on Paramount+ about three months later, likely around January 14, 2027.
If you can't wait that long, it should be available for digital rental or purchase by late November.
Koji, Centineo portray 'Ryu' and 'Ken'
Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo take on the roles of Ryu and Ken Masters as they battle through the World Warrior Tournament and face off against the villainous M. Bison (played by David Dastmalchian).
Set in the 1990s and adapted as a live-action film, this adaptation follows Paramount's usual release pattern, so keep an eye out for early digital options before it streams.