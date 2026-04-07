'Strictly Come Dancing' star cleared after BBC rape allegation
Entertainment
A Strictly Come Dancing star has been cleared after being accused of rape after a BBC event. Police said there just was not enough evidence to move forward, so no charges will be filed.
The star's name has not been made public.
Case separate from August allegations
He was released on bail while police looked into things.
This case is separate from another incident last August involving a different man linked to the show and allegations of rape and sharing private images without consent.
Both cases have put extra attention on the BBC dance series, though neither is connected to the latest season filmed at Elstree Studios.