'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' features some 15-minute episodes
Entertainment
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the new Big Bang Theory spin-off, and it's switching things up with some episodes clocking in at just 15 minutes.
Creator Chuck Lorre wanted to keep things tight and fresh, saying streaming lets them skip unnecessary filler: "To add would be padding... why would we do that if there's no real reason?"
Sussman's Stuart accidentally triggers multiverse disaster
The show centers on Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), who accidentally triggers a multiverse disaster after messing with Sheldon and Leonard's invention.
Now he has to fix reality in a wild mix of sci-fi, action, and comedy.
Fans will also see Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie returning for this new adventure.