'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' renewed for Season 2
What's the story
The HBO Max series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, has been renewed for a second season. The announcement comes after just four episodes of its 10-episode first season have aired. The show was released on July 23 and is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. In India, it streams on JioHotstar.
Show details
HBO's Amy Gravitt on show's success
Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming and Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, expressed her delight at the show's success.
"We're delighted with how this hilarious, genre-bending show from Chuck, Zak, and Bill has connected with the audience," she said.
The series features Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom and Lauren Lapkus as his girlfriend Denise.
Series synopsis
Plot of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'
In Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard.
He is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie).
The series also features guest appearances from several other original show stars.
Franchise expansion
Fourth show in 'The Big Bang Theory' universe
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the fourth show in The Big Bang Theory universe.
The original series ran for 12 seasons on CBS, while its prequel Young Sheldon concluded a seven-season run in May 2024.
A spin-off of Young Sheldon titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiered on CBS on October 17, 2024.