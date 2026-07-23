'Big Bang Theory' spinoff: Creator explains why he picked Stuart
What's the story
The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre has revealed why he chose Stuart Bloom, a supporting character from the original series, as the protagonist for the upcoming spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Speaking to PEOPLE, Lorre said this decision was intentional because "he was the absolute worst choice to be the hero of this story." The show will premiere on Thursday (US time).
Casting choice
'Someone you can root for despite his inadequacies'
Lorre praised Kevin Sussman, who plays Stuart, as "a brilliant comic actor." He said Sussman is "someone you can root for despite his inadequacies. You can look for him."
The new Max series will take Stuart on a sci-fi adventure after he accidentally causes a multiverse disaster and must fix reality with his girlfriend Denise, geologist Bert Kibbler, and annoying physicist Barry Kripke.
Creative process
How Lorre and his team transformed the franchise
Lorre and his team, including Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady and screenwriter Zak Penn, are behind the transformation of the franchise into a "science fiction action adventure comedy."
Despite the challenges of this shift from a traditional multi-camera sitcom to one filled with visual effects and alternate realities, Lorre said they had to stay true to themselves.
"We just had to trust ourselves," he said.
Production challenges
'We didn't set any rules and it created chaos'
Penn admitted that their lack of rules led to chaos in the production process.
"We didn't set any rules and it created chaos," he said with a laugh.
However, they learned to embrace this chaos as part of their creative journey.
Lorre added that when they found themselves making questionable choices, they simply committed to those paths.
"If we're going down this road, let's commit to this road."
Show details
What to expect from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'
The 10-episode series is the latest addition to The Big Bang Theory universe and will be available exclusively on HBO Max.
Prady also teased that viewers should look out for familiar faces from the original series in different forms across the multiverse.
The show promises a unique blend of comedy, science fiction, and action-adventure.