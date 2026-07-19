How 'The Big Bang Theory' fame left Jim Parsons 'miserable'
What's the story
Jim Parsons, the Hollywood actor who shot to fame with The Big Bang Theory, recently revealed that he was "miserable" during the show's peak popularity. Speaking on the All Out with Jon Dean podcast, he said, "I look back now and realize that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable." Despite its success, Parsons wouldn't want to relive it "for any amount of money."
Career pressure
Feeling pressure to keep up with show's success
Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper on the show, said he felt immense pressure to keep up with the show's success.
"I was not happy. I was stressed," he added.
"I felt that there were so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking... discipline and whatever."
Show success
More about 'The Big Bang Theory'
The Big Bang Theory, which aired from 2007 to 2019, was a massive hit. It followed a group of socially awkward science geeks and their cooler female neighbors.
It won 10 Emmys during its run, including four for Parsons as Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Despite the accolades, Parsons struggled during his time on the project.
He added, "Yes, I was disciplined. Yes, I had a good work ethic, but a lot of it was because it was...OCD."
Evolving perspective
His relationship with the show now
Parsons also spoke about his changing relationship with The Big Bang Theory since it ended in 2019.
He said, "It's evolving, and it gets better all the time. What I feel is better, what I feel is healthier."
Despite the challenges, Parsons acknowledged that he wouldn't be where he is now without that period of his life.
He currently stars as Rose's Mother in Titanique on Broadway.