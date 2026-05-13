'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' Sussman returns July 23
HBO Max just revealed the trailer for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a new spinoff from The Big Bang Theory.
Kevin Sussman is back as Stuart Bloom, and the show premieres July 23 at 9pm ET.
This is the fourth series in the Big Bang universe, joining Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.
Sussman sets off multiverse, teams Lapkus
This time, Stuart accidentally sets off multiverse chaos with a device made by Sheldon and Leonard.
He teams up with Denise (Lauren Lapkus), Bert (Brian Posehn), and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) to navigate wild alternate universes full of familiar faces, just not quite how you remember them.
The show is created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.
Comic Center of Pasadena returns
Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the series features original music from Danny Elfman and brings back Stuart's Comic Center of Pasadena, so fans can expect plenty of nostalgic nods to The Big Bang Theory days.