'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' Sussman returns July 23 Entertainment May 13, 2026

HBO Max just revealed the trailer for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a new spinoff from The Big Bang Theory.

Kevin Sussman is back as Stuart Bloom, and the show premieres July 23 at 9pm ET.

This is the fourth series in the Big Bang universe, joining Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.