Studio Eeksaurus releases 'The Godawan' stop-motion about Great Indian Bustard

Released today, the project also shines a light on Diageo India's ongoing efforts to protect the bustard through its Godawan whisky brand.

Since 2022, they have funded conservation in Rajasthan and even launched special whiskies to celebrate wins for the bird.

Suresh Eriyat, over nearly a year, The Godawan is all about blending traditional art with real-world conservation, reminding us why both culture and nature matter.