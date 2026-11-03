Studio Eeksaurus releases 'The Godawan' stop-motion about Great Indian Bustard
Entertainment
Studio Eeksaurus just dropped The Godawan, a stop-motion short made from 5,200 pieces of Jaipur blue pottery.
The film uses vibrant visuals and Rajasthani folk music to share the journey of the Great Indian Bustard, a critically endangered bird, highlighting its struggles and hopes for survival.
'The Godawan' spotlights Diageo India conservation
Released today, the project also shines a light on Diageo India's ongoing efforts to protect the bustard through its Godawan whisky brand.
Since 2022, they have funded conservation in Rajasthan and even launched special whiskies to celebrate wins for the bird.
Suresh Eriyat, over nearly a year, The Godawan is all about blending traditional art with real-world conservation, reminding us why both culture and nature matter.