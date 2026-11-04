Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' slammed by stunt artist

Tandon wrote in her Instagram post, "Yesterday I was invited to appear as a guest on the show India Ke Top 1%, to interact with Anil Kapoor, along with my son."

She revealed, "The production team repeatedly requested me to attend, despite the appearance being completely unpaid."

"I agreed because I thought it might be a good opportunity for some visibility."

"I gave up a day's work and even called my son back from Goa specifically for the shoot."