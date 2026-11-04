Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' slammed by stunt artist
What's the story
Geeta Tandon, a stunt and body double artist, has accused the production team of India Ke Top 1% of making her wait for nearly nine hours without proper communication. In a detailed Instagram post, she shared her ordeal and alleged that she and her son were treated poorly despite being invited as guests. The show is hosted by Anil Kapoor.
Show experience
'The production team repeatedly requested me to attend...'
Tandon wrote in her Instagram post, "Yesterday I was invited to appear as a guest on the show India Ke Top 1%, to interact with Anil Kapoor, along with my son."
She revealed, "The production team repeatedly requested me to attend, despite the appearance being completely unpaid."
"I agreed because I thought it might be a good opportunity for some visibility."
"I gave up a day's work and even called my son back from Goa specifically for the shoot."
Lack of communication
'My son, I were made to sit in a tent'
Tandon reached the set at 12:30pm and was told her segment would be shot in a few hours.
However, she alleges that the wait continued throughout the day with little communication from the production team.
She said, "A few hours turned into an entire day."
"My son and I were made to sit in a tent, with barely anyone available to even ask for tea or coffee."
"No proper communication. No updates. No clarity about when we would be called."
Confrontation
Production manager's dismissive response upset Tandon further
When Tandon finally confronted the production team about the long wait, she was met with a dismissive response from the production manager, Jaydeep.
He allegedly said, "If they want to leave, let them leave. But they can't leave without signing."
This statement left Tandon confused and upset, as she felt no one should be made to feel they couldn't leave after such a long wait.
Apology
Kapoor and Farah Khan apologize to Tandon
After Tandon's post, both Kapoor and filmmaker Farah Khan (episode guest) apologized for her experience.
Kapoor wrote, "I've been in this industry long enough to know how much dignity and respect matter, and I would never want anyone to feel that they were treated with anything less."
"I take your feedback seriously and genuinely thank you for sharing it."
Khan also commented, "Geetaji, apologies...I had no idea you were there."
"Otherwise would have made you sit in my van."
Industry issues
Disparity in treatment between celebrities and non-celebrities
In her post, Tandon clarified that she wasn't blaming Kapoor or Khan for the incident.
She also highlighted the disparity in treatment between celebrities and non-celebrities in the industry.
"Respect should not be determined by someone's celebrity status or position in the entertainment industry," she wrote.
"The person standing behind the camera deserves the same dignity as the person standing in front of it."