Styles and Kravitz spark engagement rumors after ring spotted
Entertainment
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz just set off engagement rumors after being spotted hand in hand on a London stroll, especially since Kravitz was wearing a pretty noticeable diamond ring.
Kravitz calls Styles her soulmate
Styles and Kravitz first got together in August 2025, quickly going public with dates from Brooklyn to Rome.
Earlier this year, insiders shared that Kravitz calls Styles "her soulmate," marking a big shift from her past with Karl Glusman and Channing Tatum.
Both have had high-profile relationships before, but this one seems different.