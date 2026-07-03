Styles invited to Swift and Kelce wedding, London tour clash
Entertainment
Harry Styles was invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big wedding at Madison Square Garden, but he can't make it: his London tour dates clash with the celebration.
The guest list is massive, with about 1,000 people from music, film, sports, and business expected.
Kravitz to attend Swift Kelce wedding
Even though Harry's missing out, his fiancee Zoe Kravitz will still be there. She's a close friend of Swift and even helped write "Lavender Haze" on the Midnights album.
Looks like everyone's kept things friendly since Harry and Taylor's brief dating days back in 2012-2013.