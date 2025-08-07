Next Article
'Su from So' is a surprise hit: Here's why
Kannada comedy "Su From So," directed by JP Thuminad, has quietly become a box office hit since its July 25 release.
With barely any pre-release buzz, the film relied on word-of-mouth and sold over a million tickets on BookMyShow, raking in ₹50 crore from just a ₹6 crore budget.
Its success is turning heads across the country.
Smart marketing and good vibes
Lighter Buddha Films teamed up with key partners to take "Su From So" beyond Karnataka—releasing it in Malayalam for Kerala fans, and striking deals with AA Films for North India and Mythri Movie Makers for Telugu states.
The movie even got an international release thanks to Phars Film.
It's a great example of how smart marketing (and some good vibes) can help a local film connect with audiences everywhere.