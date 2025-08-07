Ram Madhvani's VR films: Making immersive tech accessible

His vision? A hundred VR films by 2028

Madhvani's bigger plan is to create 100 such films by 2028 and get VR headsets into cultural spaces nationwide.

By spotlighting local stories and keeping prices low, he wants to make VR feel relevant—and accessible—to all.

As he puts it, he wants to take Indian stories to the world, hoping this sparks a cultural shift where more people see themselves in new tech like VR and the metaverse.