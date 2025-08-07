Next Article
Ram Madhvani's VR films: Making immersive tech accessible
Filmmaker Ram Madhvani is giving Virtual Reality in India a new twist—focusing on cultural stories instead of just gaming.
His latest project is a five-minute VR film about the Bhagavad Gita, screened in temples, forts, and museums for just ₹100.
The goal? Make immersive tech easy and affordable for everyone, from families to pilgrims.
His vision? A hundred VR films by 2028
Madhvani's bigger plan is to create 100 such films by 2028 and get VR headsets into cultural spaces nationwide.
By spotlighting local stories and keeping prices low, he wants to make VR feel relevant—and accessible—to all.
As he puts it, he wants to take Indian stories to the world, hoping this sparks a cultural shift where more people see themselves in new tech like VR and the metaverse.