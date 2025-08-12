Next Article
'Su' full movie leaked online for free download
Su From So, the Kannada horror-comedy that dropped on July 25, is now facing piracy issues.
Even after pulling in an impressive ₹65.92 crore at the box office on just a ₹5 crore budget, the film has been leaked on torrent sites—putting its earnings and the team's hard work at risk.
Film's plot and critical reception
Directed by JP Thuminad and starring Raj B Shetty, Shaneel Gautham, and Prakash Thuminad, the movie follows Ashoka—a young guy rumored to be possessed—balancing laughs with some real chills.
Critics have praised its performances and direction, making this leak extra disappointing for fans and creators alike.