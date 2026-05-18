Subbaraj unveils his 10th film with Ilaiyaraaja's 1,540th project
Entertainment
director Karthik Subbaraj just announced his 10th movie, and he's bringing in legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja for the soundtrack: this will be Ilaiyaraaja's incredible 1,540th project.
The announcement dropped with a nostalgic video montage set to the maestro's music.
Kapoor and Jain produce Subbaraj film
The film is being produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor (of The Elephant Whisperers and The Lunchbox fame) under Sikhya Entertainment, with Achin Jain as co-producer.
Subbaraj says he'll spotlight new talent in the cast and aims to send it to reputed festivals before hitting theaters.
This collaboration also celebrates Ilaiyaraaja's 50 years in cinema, a legacy move for both artists.