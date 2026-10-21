Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' lands on Netflix October 23 in 5 languages
Entertainment
Dorothy, the much-talked-about film from Karthik Subbaraj, is landing on Netflix starting October 23.
After its theater run in September, you'll be able to stream it in five languages, including Tamil and Hindi, making it super easy for more people to watch.
'Dorothy' explores transgender lives in Madurai
Set in 1990s Madurai, Dorothy shines a light on transgender lives, a topic rarely seen in Tamil cinema.
The film stars Rishikanth, Sananth, Keerthy Suresh, and Soundarajan, and received appreciation at the Toronto International Film Festival.
With attention from veteran actor Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu's Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu (plus a score by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja), this one's got both heart and hype.