Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' lands on Netflix October 23 in 5 languages

Set in 1990s Madurai, Dorothy shines a light on transgender lives, a topic rarely seen in Tamil cinema.

The film stars Rishikanth, Sananth, Keerthy Suresh, and Soundarajan, and received appreciation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

With attention from veteran actor Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu's Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu (plus a score by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja), this one's got both heart and hype.