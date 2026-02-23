'Subedaar': Anil Kapoor's gritty action-drama trailer out today Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Get ready: the trailer for Subedaar, Anil Kapoor's gritty action-drama, is out today at 6pm.

The latest poster shows Kapoor as a tough, battle-worn ex-soldier Arjun Maurya, with his daughter Shyama (Radhika Madan) by his side—both looking like they've been through a lot.

Mona Singh also joins the intense lineup.