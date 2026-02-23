'Subedaar': Anil Kapoor's gritty action-drama trailer out today
Get ready: the trailer for Subedaar, Anil Kapoor's gritty action-drama, is out today at 6pm.
The latest poster shows Kapoor as a tough, battle-worn ex-soldier Arjun Maurya, with his daughter Shyama (Radhika Madan) by his side—both looking like they've been through a lot.
Mona Singh also joins the intense lineup.
Teaser sets up story, characters
The teaser gives serious heartland vibes and sets up Arjun Maurya as a retired soldier facing civilian life, complicated family ties with his daughter, and some real threats.
There's a tense moment where someone calls him "Chacha" and he responds, plus some classic gun-loading drama.
Release date and other details
Directed by Suresh Triveni and written by Triveni with Prajwal Chandrashekar, Subedaar also stars Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, and Faisal Malik.
It premieres March 5 on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—available across India and over 240 countries.