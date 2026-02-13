'Subedaar': Anil Kapoor, Harbhajan Singh feature in 'Lalla anthem'
Prime Video has released a new anthem titled The Lalla Anthem - A Warning From Subedaar. The song, which is based on Lalla from the upcoming action-drama Subedaar, features former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actor Anil Kapoor, and Radhikka Madan. The caption to the post reads, "Lalla tu humse na bhidiyo (Lalla, don't you dare start a fight with me)." The song was composed by Rohan Vinayak Music, sung by Vishal Dadlani, and penned by Rishi Upadhyay.
'The beat is powerful, you feel it thump...'
Kapoor said in a statement, "The Lalla Anthem - A Warning FromSubedaar' is a mirror to that very fire." "It reflects Subedaar Arjun Maurya's mindset - composed and restrained, but utterly unyielding when it's time to take a stand." Singh added, "The beat is powerful, you feel it thump in your chest." "The words perfectly match the excitement of the ongoing cricket fever with confidence, pride and fire in every line."
More about 'Subedaar'
Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is an emotionally charged action-drama. The movie features Kapoor and Madan in lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla, Faisal Malik, Aditya Rawal, and Mona Singh in supporting roles. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 5.