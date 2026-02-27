'Subedaar' soundtrack out now: 'Kehdo Na' to 'Jhoom Jhoom'
The full soundtrack for Subedaar just landed, bringing together big names like Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal, featuring music by multiple composers, including Rohan Vinayak, and lyrics by various writers, including Rishi Upadhyay.
The album covers everything from gritty beats to mellow vibes, reflecting the film's main character.
Album features multiple tracks, including 'Jhoom Jhoom'
If you're into movies with strong soundtracks, Subedaar is one to watch—literally.
Anil Kapoor stars as a retired soldier alongside Radhikka Madan, and the film aims to capture real emotions through its music.
It streams worldwide on Prime Video starting March 5, so you can check out both the movie and the fresh tracks soon.