'Subedaar' trailer: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Rawal face off in crime Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

The new Subedaar trailer is out, featuring Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier trying to settle into civilian life.

But peace doesn't last—he's pulled into a fight against ruthless sand mafia bosses (with Aditya Rawal as Prince, a menacing figure linked to the sand-mining conflict, and Mona Singh in the cast) who have the whole town scared.