'Subedaar' trailer: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Rawal face off in crime
The new Subedaar trailer is out, featuring Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier trying to settle into civilian life.
But peace doesn't last—he's pulled into a fight against ruthless sand mafia bosses (with Aditya Rawal as Prince, a menacing figure linked to the sand-mining conflict, and Mona Singh in the cast) who have the whole town scared.
Tension between father and daughter teased
Alongside the crime plot, the trailer teases tension between Maurya and his daughter Shyama (Radhikka Madan), making things even more personal.
There's a standout line from Kapoor: "Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi"—basically, he can take bullets but not disrespect.
Release date, language versions, other cast members
Janhvi Kapoor hyped up the trailer online—"Chachu is back to show us how it's done!"—and director Suresh Triveni is at the helm.
Subedaar streams on Prime Video from March 5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across 240+ countries.
The cast also includes Saurabh Shukla and Khushboo Sundar.