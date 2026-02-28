'Subedaar' trailer: Anil Kapoor leads action-packed fight against corruption
The trailer for Subedaar was unveiled, starring Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya—a retired soldier who steps up against corruption and mafia threats to protect his estranged daughter.
Radhika Madan and Mona Singh also play key roles in this action-packed story set in India's heartland.
Trailer showcases intense face-offs and powerful dialogues
The trailer is loaded with intense face-offs, especially between Kapoor's character and the villain Prince (Aditya Rawal).
There's a powerful moment when Maurya says, "Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi,"—showing his grit.
Madan brings energy to the cast while Singh stands out as Bubbly, a layered mafia boss.
Release date and streaming platform
Directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra alongside Kapoor himself, Subedaar hits Prime Video on March 5, 2026.
It'll premiere on Prime Video—mixing high-stakes action with emotional family drama.