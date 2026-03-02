Subhashree Ganguly, son stranded in Dubai amid Iran-Israel war
Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly and her five-year-old son Yuvaan are stranded in Dubai after sudden US-Israel strikes on Iran triggered Iranian retaliation.
Explosions near their hotel, fires at major landmarks, and chaos at the airport have left them sheltering inside, but they're safe for now.
Raj says they are safe and waiting for things to calm down
With Dubai shutting down flights and urging everyone to stay inside, Subhashree and Yuvaan are waiting things out in their hotel room.
Her husband Raj Chakraborty shared that friends and relatives in Dubai are helping them manage the situation.
They haven't needed government help yet—just hoping for things to calm down so they can head home.
Flight cancelations and escalated tensions
What started as a school holiday trip quickly changed when conflict broke out just as they arrived.
Other celebs like PV Sindhu and Sonal Chauhan are also reportedly stuck due to flight cancellations—turning a global tourist hotspot into a tense waiting game overnight.