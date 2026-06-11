Subramaniam accuses Balaji, says only 50% returned on 'Karuppu'

Only Suriya aided 'Karuppu' release

Subramaniam shared that except for Suriya, no one from the cast or crew stepped up when the release was in trouble.

The film faced multiple delays: from unfinished VFX to distributor issues tied to losses from an earlier project.

Despite eventually making over ₹300 crore at the box office, Subramaniam is still waiting for his full returns and feels rising production costs are making things harder for investors like him.

As he put it, "I have invested my own money for the release of this film. I have only got 50% of it back,"