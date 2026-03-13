CBFC makes subtitles compulsory for all Indian films: Reports

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has announced a new rule that will require all Indian films to have subtitles and audio descriptions. The move, which comes into effect on Sunday, March 15, is aimed at making cinema more accessible for hearing or visually-impaired audiences, reported Mid-Day. However, the announcement has sparked a debate online about how these changes might affect the viewing experience in theaters.

Implementation details New rule requires films to have subtitles, audio descriptions Under the new rule, filmmakers will have to ensure that their movies are submitted with subtitles and audio descriptions when applying for certification. Producers will also be required to upload their films as Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) on the E-Cinepramaan portal, along with the required accessibility features. The decision is seen as a significant step toward making cinema more inclusive for all audiences.

Public reaction Internet debates whether constant subtitles will be a distraction While many have welcomed the move, some social media users have expressed concerns that constant subtitles on screen could distract viewers in theaters. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Wtf?? All movies will have subtitles?? Mann it is a distraction. I understand for English films but why for Bollywood films?" Another user argued, "Seeing the words on the bottom is distracting. Sometimes there are subtitles even when the actors are not speaking."

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