Sudeikis, Hunt 'Ted Lasso' cameo surprises World Cup final halftime
Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, aka Ted Lasso and Coach Beard, made a surprise cameo during the FIFA World Cup final's first-ever organized halftime show.
Their appearance comes just ahead of Ted Lasso's season four premiere on August 5, adding a fun twist for fans.
Star-studded 11-minute halftime show
The 11-minute show featured Madonna, BTS, Coldplay, Shakira, Burna Boy, and even Justin Bieber got some encouragement from Ted Lasso before his acoustic performance.
Highlights included Madonna teaming up with Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, BTS lighting up the stage with Dynamite, and Shakira joining Burna Boy for Dai Dai, the official tournament anthem.
Fernandez debuts for El Paso Locomotive
Cristo Fernandez (Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso) just made his US professional football debut for El Paso Locomotive FC.
Season four is set to focus on a women's team storyline and might bring back familiar faces for more cameos.