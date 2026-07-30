Sudesh Berry wants to wash PM Modi's feet, drink water
What's the story
Veteran actor Sudesh Berry has sparked a controversy by expressing his desire to wash Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet and drink the water. Speaking on the Accompany Akki podcast, he also criticized the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and claimed that such parties were impeding India's progress. His comments have since gone viral on social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.
Political stance
'I got a call to join the party'
Berry (Mahabharat, LOC: Kargil) claimed that he had been invited to join the CJP but rejected the offer.
He said, "I got a call to join the party, but I blocked the number. I had no interest in joining them."
The Border actor further slammed the party, saying, "People who sit at Jantar Mantar and form new parties are not doing anything for the country."
PM Modi's defense
'What has Narendra Modi done to you?'
Berry also defended PM Modi and questioned his critics.
He said, "What has Narendra Modi done to you? He made India famous all over the world after starting out by selling tea. Some people simply cannot digest his success."
He added, "What is the point of becoming highly educated or even an IAS officer if you eventually choose corruption? Education should make you a better human being."
Personal respect
'He is bringing Ram Rajya to this country'
Berry concluded the podcast by expressing his deep personal admiration for PM Modi.
He said, "I want to wash Modi ji's feet and drink that water... For me, he is an avatar of Lord Vishnu. He is not an ordinary man. He is bringing Ram Rajya to this country."
His comments have since sparked reactions online, with people criticizing the language he used during the podcast and also calling his praise for PM Modi "blind faith."
Twitter Post
Listen to Berry here
Cringe watch episode 56— ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) July 29, 2026
Sudesh Berry wants to wash Modi's feet & drink that water. 🤮
He calls Modi an avatar of Vishnu. 😩
Begs the anchor to make him meet Modi. 😭
Also questions the need of education. 🤡
Lukkha is doing all this to get work from pro RW directors in Bollywood pic.twitter.com/96DFCvOoKE