Sudha Kongara calls out CBFC for last-minute film delays
Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has openly criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after Vijay's Jana Nayagan was blocked just two days before release.
"What happened to Jana Nayagan, where just two days before release, the censors holds you back... it should not happen to any film," she said, highlighting how sudden decisions can disrupt months of work and excitement.
Her own film faced similar hurdles—and online trolling
Kongara's new movie Parasakthi barely made it to theaters on time after a late CBFC clearance, and is now struggling at the box office.
She's also dealing with trolling from Vijay fans but brushed off rumors of rivalry, sharing that she once hoped to work with Vijay herself.
A quick look at Kongara's journey and controversies
Kongara isn't new to controversy—she previously called some actor fanbases "goonda and rowdy," which sparked memes and criticism.
Even political groups have taken issue with her work in the past.