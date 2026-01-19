Sudha Kongara calls out CBFC for last-minute film delays Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has openly criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after Vijay's Jana Nayagan was blocked just two days before release.

"What happened to Jana Nayagan, where just two days before release, the censors holds you back... it should not happen to any film," she said, highlighting how sudden decisions can disrupt months of work and excitement.