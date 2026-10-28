Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra slams IndiGo for losing his luggage
What's the story
National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has hit out at IndiGo, saying his luggage was left behind in Delhi on his way to Dharamshala. The director took to social media platform X on Wednesday to share the experience, revealing that the missing bag contained essential medicines, among other items.
Details
'Extremely disappointing and frustrating'
Mishra revealed that he was informed about the missing luggage only after reaching Dharamshala.
The filmmaker wrote, "I've come to Dharamshala for the next few days, flying @IndiGo6E from Delhi. Upon arrival, I was told my luggage had been left behind in Delhi."
"Now I'm told it'll reach me via Chandigarh by evening. All my medicines and essentials are in that bag."
"Extremely disappointing and frustrating."
Twitter Post
See Mishra and IndiGo's posts here
Mr. Mishra, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. As discussed over the call, we have arranged for priority delivery of your baggage and are closely following up to ensure it reaches you at the earliest. Thank you for your patience and understanding in this regard. ~Team…— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 28, 2026
Airline's reply
'We have arranged for priority delivery of your baggage'
Following Mishra's post, IndiGo responded in the comments, saying, "Mr. Mishra, we apologize for the inconvenience caused."
"As discussed over the call, we have arranged for priority delivery of your baggage and are closely following up to ensure it reaches you at the earliest."
"Thank you for your patience and understanding in this regard."
Career highlights
Mishra's upcoming film
Mishra's credits include Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Dharavi.
His current project is a film tentatively titled Gandhi and My Mother, with Manoj Bajpayee set to play Mahatma Gandhi and Anubhav Sinha producing.
The film reportedly focuses on a lesser-known 21-day period around India's Independence.