Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra slams IndiGo for losing his luggage

Mishra revealed that he was informed about the missing luggage only after reaching Dharamshala.

The filmmaker wrote, "I've come to Dharamshala for the next few days, flying @IndiGo6E from Delhi. Upon arrival, I was told my luggage had been left behind in Delhi."

"Now I'm told it'll reach me via Chandigarh by evening. All my medicines and essentials are in that bag."

"Extremely disappointing and frustrating."