Sudip Roy urges smarter, adaptable AI at Economic Times forum
Entertainment
At The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2026, Adaption's Co-Founder and CTO Sudip Roy shared his vision for the next wave of AI.
Instead of just making bigger models, he believes it's time to focus on smarter, more adaptable systems that actually solve real business problems.
Roy urges efficient models, custom intelligence
Roy pointed out that smaller and more efficient AI models can help companies tackle their challenges without huge costs.
He also encouraged businesses to start building their own custom intelligence systems, hinting this could give them an edge in the growing global race for AI talent and resources.