'Charak' denied CBFC certification; Sudipto Sen says 'truth is uncomfortable'

Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story , has found himself in a new controversy with his upcoming film Charak: Fair of Faith . The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied certification to the movie and sent it to a review committee just weeks before its scheduled release on March 6. The film deals with themes of cannibalism, occult practices, and blind faith.

Film's focus 'Not clear why the clearance was denied' In an exclusive interview with News18, Sen described Charak as a "matter-of-fact documentation" of some occult practices within specific Hindu cult groups. These practices allegedly involve human sacrifice and ritual cannibalism. Despite the suggested cuts, the reasons for denial remain unclear to Sen. He said, "I genuinely do not have a clear idea why the clearance was denied." Sen has produced Charak, while the direction is by Shieladitya Moulik.

Director's perspective Sen questions if illegal practices should be ignored Sen has maintained that Charak is not an ideological provocation but rather an expose of superstitious practices. He questioned, "If something illegal is happening in the name of faith, should the cinema look away?" "My work is to bring facts before society." The film also reportedly addresses issues like missing children, hinting at a connection between disappearances and ritualistic practices. Sen said, "Controversy is not my goal, but silence in the face of uncomfortable truth is not an option either."

Past controversies Response to 'Charak' teaser was overwhelming Sen further explained, "Even though I do not know the reasons for such resistance, ideological or otherwise, the first and the basic response to the film did not seem encouraging to me." "However, after the release of the teaser, I got a huge response from my well-wishers," he added.

