Sudipto Sen slams CBFC for 'double standard' in film certification
Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, known for The Kerala Story, has called out the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for what he sees as unfair rules.
At the Charak trailer launch, Sen pointed out that violent films like Animal easily get approved, but movies based on real events—like Charak and The Kerala Story 2—are quickly labeled as propaganda.
He also questioned why the board still uses outdated guidelines from 1952.
As Sen put it, "Our censor board follows a kind of double standard," and he said films rooted in real events are often labeled propaganda.
'Charak' was denied certification after the board demanded cuts
The CBFC denied certification to Charak, which explores controversial topics like human sacrifice in cults, demanding cuts without clear reasons.
Sen stressed he wants to show uncomfortable truths through his films.
His earlier movie The Kerala Story faced legal scrutiny but still became a big hit—and even won him the National Film Award for Best Director in 2025.