Sudipto Sen slams CBFC for 'double standard' in film certification Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, known for The Kerala Story, has called out the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for what he sees as unfair rules.

At the Charak trailer launch, Sen pointed out that violent films like Animal easily get approved, but movies based on real events—like Charak and The Kerala Story 2—are quickly labeled as propaganda.

He also questioned why the board still uses outdated guidelines from 1952.

As Sen put it, "Our censor board follows a kind of double standard," and he said films rooted in real events are often labeled propaganda.