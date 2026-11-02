Did we get Suhana's 'King' first-look on SRK's birthday?
What's the story
Actor Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make her big-screen debut with Siddharth Anand's King. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, will hit theaters on December 24. The makers released the first song from King, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, to mark SRK's 61st birthday. Although it primarily features Shah Rukh and Padukone, fans are convinced it also gave us Khan's first look from the film.
Viral speculation
A fiery glimpse of Khan went viral
Following the song's release, a fiery glimpse of a girl standing in front of a burning house went viral on social media. Many netizens speculated that this could be Khan's first look from King.
One fan wrote, "SUHANA KHAN LADIES AND GENTLEMAN #King (sic)," while another said, "Welcome to the world of cinema, Princess Suhana Khan." A third user added, "Debut girl is here."
Song details
Everything about 'Tu Mil Jaaye'
The song Tu Mil Jaaye features the voices of Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh, and Madhubanti Bagchi.
Piyush-Shazia has choreographed the track while Sachin-Jigar has composed it.
Kumaar has penned the lyrics for the song, and Sheeran wrote its English rap.
Acting journey
When SRK revealed how Khan prepared for acting
Earlier, in an interview with PTI, SRK had revealed that Khan visited the sets of his 2018 film Zero to learn acting.
He said, "She came on sets because learning acting has a lot to do with spending time on the sets and learning production."
The actor also mentioned that he wanted his daughter to observe actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif perform live.
Film details
More about 'King'
King marks SRK's reunion with Padukone after their successful collaboration in Jawan and Pathaan. The duo has previously worked together in films like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026 and releases on December 24.