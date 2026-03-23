Suhas-Naresh's 'Hey Balwanth' gets OTT release date Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

Hey Balwanth, a Telugu comedy-drama starring Suhas and Naresh, lands on ZEE5 March 31 after its theatrical run in February.

The story follows Krishna, who looks up to his father Balwanth but is shocked to discover the family's lodge is tied to prostitution while his dad is unwell.