Suhas-Naresh's 'Hey Balwanth' gets OTT release date
Hey Balwanth, a Telugu comedy-drama starring Suhas and Naresh, lands on ZEE5 March 31 after its theatrical run in February.
The story follows Krishna, who looks up to his father Balwanth but is shocked to discover the family's lodge is tied to prostitution while his dad is unwell.
More about the film and its story
The film dives into complicated father-son bonds and social issues.
Shivani Nagaram plays Mithra, an NGO head whose relationship with Krishna faces pressure from her traditional family.
There's also family drama and clashes with political rivals, making it a mix of humor and real-life challenges.
How did the film fare with critics?
Reviews are mixed: critics liked the performances and comedy bits but felt some emotional moments didn't land.
Ratings range from 2.25/5 to 3/5, with praise for Sudarshan's comic timing and the film's blend of heart and humor.