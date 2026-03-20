Sujoy Ghosh wins copyright battle against writer in Supreme Court Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

The Supreme Court quashed the proceedings in March 2026 in a copyright battle involving filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and writer Umesh Prasad Mehta.

Mehta says Ghosh copied his script for Kahaani 2 (2016) after he shared it in June 2015, hoping for a recommendation.

He claims Ghosh used the script without permission after seeing the film in Hazaribagh.