Sujoy Ghosh wins copyright battle against writer in Supreme Court
Entertainment
The Supreme Court quashed the proceedings in March 2026 in a copyright battle involving filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and writer Umesh Prasad Mehta.
Mehta says Ghosh copied his script for Kahaani 2 (2016) after he shared it in June 2015, hoping for a recommendation.
He claims Ghosh used the script without permission after seeing the film in Hazaribagh.
Ghosh's defense and court's decision
Ghosh insists he never met Mehta and actually began writing Kahaani 2 back in November 2012, even registering it with the Screen Writers Association by December 2013, well before Mehta's alleged script sharing.
Despite earlier attempts to dismiss the case, courts initially let it move forward. The Supreme Court quashed the proceedings.