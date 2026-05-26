'Sukhamano Sukhamann' romantic fantasy comedy hits Prime Video May 29 Entertainment May 26, 2026

Ready for something quirky? Sukhamano Sukhamann, a Malayalam romantic fantasy comedy, lands on Amazon Prime Video May 29.

The film follows Theo, an ambulance driver whose life gets weird when he starts seeing the dead people he transports.

Mathew Thomas and Devika Sanjay lead the cast, and it's directed by first-timer Arunlal Ramachandran.