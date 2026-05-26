'Sukhamano Sukhamann' romantic fantasy comedy hits Prime Video May 29
Entertainment
Ready for something quirky? Sukhamano Sukhamann, a Malayalam romantic fantasy comedy, lands on Amazon Prime Video May 29.
The film follows Theo, an ambulance driver whose life gets weird when he starts seeing the dead people he transports.
Mathew Thomas and Devika Sanjay lead the cast, and it's directed by first-timer Arunlal Ramachandran.
Ramachandran makes directorial debut
The movie brings together a solid team, with Jagadish, Manikuttan, and Noby Marcose in the cast.
Behind the scenes: Tobin Thomas handles cinematography, Appu Bhattathiri edits, and Nipin Bessant scores the music.
Produced by Lucifer Circus and Gaurav Chanana, this is Ramachandran's directorial debut after writing 10:30am Local Call, Thank You, Happy Journey, and Vettah.