Sukhani on playing Meher in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' by Ali

Sukhani calls Shah a live masterclass

Sukhani said working with Shah felt like a "live masterclass": watching him was both inspiring and a learning opportunity.

Her casting happened super fast after a brief meeting with Ali, who made sure her character avoided cliches.

She also praised Diljit Dosanjh for his sincerity and the unique bond their characters share.

The film's themes hit home for Sukhani, whose grandparents were Partition survivors; she appreciated how Ali handled stories of loss and resilience with sensitivity.