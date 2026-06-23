Sukhani on playing Meher in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' by Ali
Anjana Sukhani recently talked about her role in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which dropped on June 12, 2026.
The film is getting attention for its emotional story about displacement and rebuilding lives.
Sukhani plays Meher, the daughter-in-law to Naseeruddin Shah's character.
Sukhani calls Shah a live masterclass
Sukhani said working with Shah felt like a "live masterclass": watching him was both inspiring and a learning opportunity.
Her casting happened super fast after a brief meeting with Ali, who made sure her character avoided cliches.
She also praised Diljit Dosanjh for his sincerity and the unique bond their characters share.
The film's themes hit home for Sukhani, whose grandparents were Partition survivors; she appreciated how Ali handled stories of loss and resilience with sensitivity.