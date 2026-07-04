Sukumaran tones down body language and speech in 'i, Nobody'
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran is switching things up in the upcoming thriller i, Nobody, where he plays Rajeevan, a guy who's meant to blend in, not stand out.
Known for his big, bold roles in movies like Varanasi and Khalifa, Prithviraj made a real effort to tone down his body language and speech for this part.
'i, Nobody' releases July 9 2026
Screenwriter Sameer Abdul shared that "it demands double the effort from Prithviraj," and joked that viewers might have trouble spotting him on screen.
Even with a packed schedule (including films like Varanasi and Daayra), Prithviraj fully trusted the filmmakers' vision instead of taking charge himself.
i, Nobody hits theaters worldwide on July 9, 2026.