Sukumaran tones down body language and speech in 'i, Nobody' Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

Prithviraj Sukumaran is switching things up in the upcoming thriller i, Nobody, where he plays Rajeevan, a guy who's meant to blend in, not stand out.

Known for his big, bold roles in movies like Varanasi and Khalifa, Prithviraj made a real effort to tone down his body language and speech for this part.