Sukumaran's 'Khalifa' hits Prime Video, Lionsgate Play October 9

If you prefer other platforms, Khalifa is also streaming on Simply South and Aha (for Tamil and Telugu), Manorama Max (Malayalam), and Starzplay in the Middle East and North Africa.

Directed by Vysakh, the story follows Mambarakkal Aamir Ali (Sukumaran) as he gets pulled into a gold smuggling ring that flips his world upside down.

The cast also features Tovino Thomas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malavika Sharma (her Malayalam debut), plus a special role from Mohanlal as Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali.