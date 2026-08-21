Sukumaran's 'Khalifa' opens at ₹5.35cr box office on day 1
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest film, Khalifa, kicked off with a solid ₹5.35 crore at the box office on day one.
The film, directed by Vysakh and centered around gold smuggling, saw Sukumaran playing the lead as Aamir Ali.
'Khalifa' gets mixed reviews, 46% occupancy
Khalifa had a 46% overall occupancy on opening day, picking up steam from morning to evening shows.
While viewers praised Prithviraj's stylish look and the film's energetic action scenes (especially before the interval), some felt the story was predictable and parts of the gold smuggling plot felt dated.
Sukumaran is set to feature in Varanasi.