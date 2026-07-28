Sukumaran's 'Khalifa' opens August 20, clashes with Salman and Pauly
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran's action-packed Khalifa is hitting theaters on August 20, and it's not coming alone. It'll go head-to-head with Dulquer Salman's I'm Game and Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.
The poster just dropped on July 27, showing Sukumaran as Aamir Ali, a gold smuggler in Dubai.
Mohanlal joins 'Khalifa' as Aamir's grandfather
Mohanlal joins the cast as Aamir's grandfather, adding even more star appeal.
The film is split into two parts and written by Jinu V Abhraham. Its track Asalayavale (by Jakes Bejoy and Sid Sriram) already racked up over 3 million YouTube views.
For director Vysakh, this is his second team-up with Sukumaran since Pokkiri Raja, and his 11th film overall.