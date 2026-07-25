Suman and Azmi back NEET-UG students, Suman criticizes police actions
Actors Shekhar Suman and Shabana Azmi have come out in support of students protesting the NEET-UG paper leak, which sparked demonstrations in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
Suman called out the police for using force during the Chalo Sansad march at Jantar Mantar on July 20, saying, "I haven't slept for three days; I've only cried."
He praised students for speaking up about their future.
Jyotika calls for Pradhan's resignation
Other Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Jyotika, have also shown solidarity with the protesters; Jyotika called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Azmi sent her support despite being unwell and unable to attend a protest in Mumbai.
Students are demanding accountability for the exam breach and changes to the education system.