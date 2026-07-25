Suman and Azmi back NEET-UG students, Suman criticizes police actions

Actors Shekhar Suman and Shabana Azmi have come out in support of students protesting the NEET-UG paper leak, which sparked demonstrations in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Suman called out the police for using force during the Chalo Sansad march at Jantar Mantar on July 20, saying, "I haven't slept for three days; I've only cried."

He praised students for speaking up about their future.