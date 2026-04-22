Suman launches SSFA to train new actors and storytellers
Entertainment
Shekhar Suman has just launched the Shekhar Suman Film Academy (SSFA) to help new actors and storytellers find their footing.
The first course is a three-month acting program, designed and taught by Suman himself, who calls the academy his way of giving back to the craft that shaped his life.
SSFA acting course accepts self-auditions
The program covers everything from voice modulation and body awareness to on-camera skills, using techniques like the Linklater voice method.
No prior training is needed: just send in a basic self-audition.
Adhyayan Suman will run the academy as director, with plans to add screenwriting, direction, and cinematography courses.
If you're serious about acting, this could be your next step!