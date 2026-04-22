Suman launches SSFA to train new actors and storytellers

SSFA acting course accepts self-auditions

The program covers everything from voice modulation and body awareness to on-camera skills, using techniques like the Linklater voice method.

No prior training is needed: just send in a basic self-audition.

Adhyayan Suman will run the academy as director, with plans to add screenwriting, direction, and cinematography courses.

If you're serious about acting, this could be your next step!