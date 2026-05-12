Suman returns with 'Shekhar Tonite' on YouTube from May 15
Entertainment
Shekhar Suman is making a comeback with Shekhar Tonite, a new unscripted talk show dropping on YouTube from May 15, 2026.
The show promises real, spontaneous chats with big names from movies, sports, politics, music, and business: no scripts.
Suman's son created tribute series
This series is all about emotional honesty and unfiltered moments.
Created by his son Adhyayan as a tribute to Suman's legacy in Indian talk shows, the show blends humor, satire, and heartfelt exchanges.
New episodes will land every Friday on Suman's official YouTube channel.